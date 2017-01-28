State's third-party movement growing

GAINESVILLE — For years, the fastest-growing political party in Florida has been none of the above, those who register with no party affiliation. In the past 10 years, the percentage of Florida voters registered with no party affiliation or registered to a minor party has jumped from 22 percent to 27 percent. More Florida Hispanic voters today are registered without party affiliation than registered either to the Democratic or Republican parties.

So you might think the time is ripe for an independent or third-party candidate to finally break the grip of the two political parties and win a statewide Florida race. Well, probably not, according to a veteran political operative with first-hand experience in that arena.

"In Florida, my personal opinion is, it would be very, very difficult for an independent candidate who wasn't a hundred millionaire at least and had that money to spend to actually be viable at the statewide level," Gainesville-based campaign consultant Joel Searby told an elections conference Friday hosted by the University of Florida's graduate program in political campaigning.

Searby spent much of last year trying to recruit a credible conservative, third-party alternative to Donald Trump and eventually ran Evan McMullin's presidential campaign.

Searby is optimistic that independent candidates could emerge in statewide races elsewhere in the country in 2018 and that a viable third-party candidate will emerge for the 2020 presidential election.

"There's been an independent movement for quite some time. What you're seeing now is an independent movement with money," he said, noting that some wealthy Silicon Valley figures — by nature fans of disruption — are taking a keen interest in the cause.

Pollster: Men feared voicing Trump support

As if polling the state wasn't tough enough given the reliance on cellphones, multiple languages spoken and vast numbers of people voting early, Republican pollster David Hill noted another wrinkle in last year's presidential race: the fear of looking like a pig.

Hill polled for a private client over the last seven weeks of the campaign (His final number in the rolling average had Trump leading Hillary Clinton 44 percent to 43 percent.) and said, "Men were telling women interviewers a different story from what they were telling male interviewers," explaining that voters were significantly more likely to tell male questioners they intended to vote for Trump than female questioners.

That trend peaked immediately following the release of Access Hollywood footage of Trump boasting about groping and kissing women without permission.

"What we noticed after that is we couldn't get a male to tell a female interviewer they supported Trump. A female interviewer and a male respondent totally skewed toward Hillary," Hill said. "You don't want to say something that you think might make you look bad to the interviewer."

Scott offers ethics suggestions to House

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran asked Gov. Rick Scott's office for suggestions. On Thursday, Corcoran got an earful of suggestions, at least one of which appeared to be directed at Corcoran himself.

A letter from Scott's chief of staff, Kim McDougal, to Corcoran's chief of staff, Matt Bahl, proposed a series of changes, including closing the loophole that allows legislators to fly on planes chartered by political parties and political committees; requiring legislators to disclose cases in which they are seeking state money for nonprofit groups; and prohibiting lawmakers from suing state agencies.

Another Scott suggestion would prohibit legislators from working for law firms that lobby the Legislature, a proposed change that strikes at the very heart of how Florida's "citizen Legislature" operates. McDougal's letter described the change as a needed safeguard "to ensure that all funding decisions are made free from any undue influence, whether real or perceived."

Corcoran is of counsel to Broad & Cassel, a firm with a lobbying presence at the state Capitol. Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, is of counsel to Gunster, a West Palm Beach-based firm that also lobbies the Legislature.

At a news conference Thursday, Corcoran responded to the letter: "I applaud the governor. I don't care that it takes (until) year seven to come out with some ethics ideas. I'll take them in year eight. . . . It's something to be applauded. I don't think anybody would argue that nobody has done more to restrain the behavior of legislators and rein in relationships that are questionable between legislators and lobbyists and legislators and special interests than the House has done on our own."

Democrats' executive director steps down

Scott Arceneaux, the Cajun transplant who served as executive director of the Florida Democratic Party for nearly eight years, is stepping down as the party starts a nationwide search for a replacement.

A 46-year-old attorney, Arceneaux managed to keep the job despite several tough election cycles, three state chairs and plenty of second-guessing and criticism from grassroots organizers and consultants. That's largely because he was a smart and stable force widely respected and trusted by top elected officials and donors.

The job of leading a chronically cash-strapped party often entailed saying no to politicians, operatives and activists, which is not a way to make friends.

"Under his leadership we've set fundraising records, professionalized and expanded staff operations, and built the strongest digital and communications program of any state party in the country. He's been a tremendous asset to the team and we wish him all the best," said new chairman Stephen Bittel.

Steve Bousquet contributed to this week's Buzz.