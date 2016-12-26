Taylor Swift vs. Pitbull: Why New York City beat Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida and New York City had the same problem. Tourism marketing experts in both vacation meccas fretted about the younger demographic.

Marketing pros said Florida was increasingly viewed as a hot spot — for grandparents. New York City intimidated millennials.

The solution? Pop stars.

A private-public tourism agency worked out a deal in 2014 with NYC resident Taylor Swift to translate the Big Apple for her fans. A year later, Florida's private-public agency inked a deal with rapper Pitbull to make beaches seem cool.

But while New York City is gushing over Swift's outreach, Florida is reeling from the fallout of its contract with Pitbull.

How did one deal go so bad when the other was such a hit?

Let's compare.

Tale of the tape

Florida

Agency that struck deal: Visit Florida

Music Star: Pitbull (Armando Christian Pérez)

Title: Celebrity Tourism Ambassador

Age: 35

Grammys: 2 (2013, 2016)

2016 earnings: $20 million (6th highest hip-hop artist)

Debut album: 2004

Twitter followers: 23 million

Contract length: 2015-2016

Contract duties:

• Perform in Miami on nationally televised New Year's Eve Show

• Do short promotional videos promoting Florida tourism

• Use social media accounts twice a month to promote Florida

• Music video required to show Florida beach scenes

• Promote Florida beaches at concerts

Estimated marketing dollar value of Visit Florida contract: $8.5 million

Price tag: $1 million

Did it work? It did get Visit Florida's brand out to 100 million Pitbull fans who might not have seen the message, but it led to the requested resignation of the head of the agency, Will Seccombe. The Florida Legislature is now threatening to shred the agency's budget, partly because some lawmakers dislike the explicit content of Pitbull's music.

New York City

Agency that struck deal: NYC & Company

Music star: Taylor Swift

Title: Global Welcome Ambassador

Age: 27

Grammys: 11 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2016)

2016 earnings: $170 million. (No. 1 all genres)

Debut album: 2006

Twitter followers: 82 million

Contract year: 2014-2015

Contract duties:

• Perform at nationally televised New Year's Eve party in NYC

• Do short promotional videos promoting NYC tourism

• Use social media accounts to promote NYC

• Promote NYC at concerts

Estimated value of NYC tourism contract: $25 million

Cost: $0

Did it work? New York City media excoriated the agency for picking Swift, a Big Apple neophyte born in Pennsylvania, as an ambassador. But the New York Post argued picking Swift wasn't about appointing a bona fide New Yorker, but rather reaching a new audience via a newcomer such as Tay Tay. As the Post put it: "If anyone can make the urine-soaked street corners appealing to tourists, it's probably Swift."

Sources: Forbes, NYC, Visit Florida