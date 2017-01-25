Trump's voter fraud claims spark backlash in Florida

TALLAHASSEE — President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that millions of people voted illegally in November brought a torrent of criticism Wednesday from Florida elections experts and legislators, who demanded a federal investigation they say will prove Trump wrong.

On his sixth day in office, Trump took to Twitter to say he will seek a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

At least three in Trump's inner circle fit his description of voter fraud. His chief campaign strategist, Stephen Bannon, was registered in New York and Florida until Wednesday. His nominee to run the Treasury department, Steven Mnuchin, is registered to vote in New York and California, CNN reported. And his own daughter, Tiffany Trump, has been registered to vote in two states, New York and Pennsylvania.

Florida Democrats pounced. In a letter sent Wednesday to Gov. Rick Scott's top elections official, Senate Democratic leader Oscar Braynon urged a state investigation of voter fraud "in the interests of reassuring the citizens of this state and Mr. Trump that his election to the presidency was beyond reproach."

Scott, a major Trump supporter, sidestepped a question at a news conference later in Broward County on whether a state investigation is warranted. But he did say Florida ran clean elections in 2016.

"We worked very hard with the secretary of state's office and supervisors of election to make sure we had honest and fair elections," Scott told reporters in Fort Lauderdale.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Ken Detzner said the elections division was "not aware of documented findings of illegal immigrants or noncitizens voting in Florida during the 2016 general election."

Florida is a state with among the highest numbers of noncitizens who aren't eligible to vote.

Across the state, county election supervisors called Trump's bluff. Certain that the 2016 election was free of rampant voter fraud, they want the Department of Justice, now under Trump's control, to prove it.

"Only in America can the 'winning' candidate question the integrity of the election. Assertions of massive fraud deserve a DOJ investigation," tweeted Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.

Detzner has pointed with pride to Florida's three smooth statewide elections in 2016, including the Nov. 8 general election won by Trump in which a record 9.5 million voters participated.

"Florida's voting systems remained secure in 2016," Detzner said in testimony last month before a Senate elections committee in Tallahassee.

Election supervisors in Pinellas and Hillsborough voiced grave concern, and doubt, about Trump's allegations.

"I would welcome any investigation into those allegations," said Hillsborough Supervisor Craig Latimer. "I think it would show that we run good elections in Florida and that there's no widespread voter fraud."

"I would be amazed if they find evidence of widespread voter fraud in Florida," said Pinellas Supervisor Deborah Clark. "I say that based on my experience and the safeguards that we have in place in Florida."

Clark and other Florida elections experts want the Legislature to pass a law to allow Florida to join the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, a multistate compact in which states cross-check each others' voter registration databases to eliminate duplicate registrations.

The Scott administration has declined to join ERIC, citing concerns about security of the voter database.

It is illegal for a voter to cast more than one ballot, but it is not a crime for a voter to be registered in two states.

Outraged by Trump's claims, Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel fired off a series of 16 tweets on Wednesday.

"There is good news," Ertel tweeted. "Florida's system, while not perfect, is among the best at ensuring voter trust."

Times/Herald staff writers Amy Sherman and Patricia Mazzei contributed to this report, which used nformation from the Washington Post. Contact Steve Bousquet at bousquet@tampabay.com. Follow @stevebousquet.