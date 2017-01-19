Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Port Tampa Bay steers course toward promising 2017 — with headwinds

Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:03am

    TAMPA — Paul Anderson has big plans for the years ahead at Port Tampa Bay, and some significant headwinds to overcome along the way.

    "When I started this job four years ago I knew there would be challenges," said Anderson, CEO of Port Tampa Bay, during the annual State of the Port address Wednesday. "2016 was off to a slow start. This past year took some hard work. But we got there."

    Anderson said that several issues, like the consolidation of global carriers, uncertainty following the U.S. presidential election and new regulations placed on the commodities industry made 2016 a tough year to navigate.

    Because of this, the port's annual revenue dropped to $49 million from $51 million, and total cargo remained flat at 37 million tons. But port staff took proactive and strategic steps toward creating opportunities for future growth.

    The port purchased two $25 million Post Panamax cranes earlier this year, which allows the port to handle larger ships and build upon its cargo container business with the expansion of the Panama Canal. The port is already underway on building a 130,000-square-foot cold storage facility to receive and ship perishable goods. The port opened a brand new eastern berth that was made using fill dirt from dredging. Other plans are in the works to build upon its car import business from Mexico and luring new cruise ships. Port staff also outlined its longer term goals for its business through 2030 in an updated master plan.

    But there are challenges still ahead. The new cranes, which have been operational since this summer, have yet to service a ship the size they were meant to lure to Tampa Bay. No new cars are flowing into Port Tampa Bay from Mexico yet either. And the future of that business is uncertain under President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants to impose a 35 percent tariff on cars imported from Mexico.

    State and federal funding for dredging and other improvement projects are highly competitive but also essential to continue the growth trajectory at Tampa's port. Port staff is working with lobbyists to secure some of the funding set aside for harbor and infrastructure improvements.

    Contact Justine Griffin at jgriffin@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8467. Follow @SunBizGriffin.

    Port Tampa Bay By The Numbers:

    Gross Revenue: $49 million, which is a 4 percent drop from 2015

    Total Cargo: 37 million, which is flat compared to 2015

    Lines of business:

    • Bulk cargo: up 1 percent

    • Liquid bulk cargo: up 6 percent

    • Dry bulk cargo: down 7 percent

    • Coal: down 38 percent

    • Petroleum: up 8 percent

    Economic impact:

    • $17.2 billion: up 2 billion since 2013.

    •Jobs: 85,000 direct jobs, indirect, induced and related annually

    New additions:

    • Post Panamax Cranes: $25 million cranes arrived from China and installed earlier this year to accommodate larger cargo ships and expand container business

    • Cold Storage: Construction is underway on a 130,000-square-foot cold storage food products facility which will receive, label, package and distribute temperature-controlled food products.

    • Vision 2030 Plan: Staff updated the master plan to include the redevelopment of cruise terminals and Channelside, as well as strategic growth for the port's deep water berths.

    • Channelside Bay Plaza: Staff is working with Strategic Property Partners on the redevelopment of a mixed-use project that provides access to the waterfront in place of where Bay Plaza sits now.

