7-year-old injured in Clearwater hit-and-run

  • Times Staff

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:03pm

CLEARWATER — A 7-year-old boy was injured on Tuesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, public safety officials said.

The boy was riding his bicycle across a crosswalk at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Druid Road with two friends when he was struck, officials said. The driver of the car stopped briefly after hitting the boy and then drove north on Myrtle Avenue. Clearwater officials said the car is a four-door gray sedan that may have tinted windows.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with injuries that did not appear life threatening, according to city officials. The city did not provide the time that the accident occurred.

