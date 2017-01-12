80-year-old man hit and killed while walking along highway in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS — An 80-year-old man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while walking along a highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Albert Williams Jr., of Napoleon, Mich., was walking south along the east shoulder of U.S. 301, just north of Crystal Springs Road, about 7:30 a.m., the FHP said. For an unknown reason, troopers said, Wayne Ouellette, 35, of Dade City, who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer north on the road, drifted over and hit Williams.

Williams died at the scene. Ouellette suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The wreck remained under investigation Thursday.