Accident closes S MacDill Avenue in Tampa

  • Times staff

Monday, January 16, 2017 9:25pm

S MacDill Avenue between Swann and W Morrison avenues is shut down in both directions due to a traffic crash involving an overturned vehicle. Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene and is trying to remove the driver of the overturned vehicle. [Tampa Police Department]

Update: S. MacDill Avenue has reopened. Three occupants of the overturned vehicle were transported to Tampa General Hospital with what were considered minor injuries, according to police.

TAMPA — A traffic crash has shot down S MacDill Avenue between Swann and W Morrison avenues.

Tampa Fire Rescue was working late Monday to remove the driver of an overturned vehicle.

Tampa police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Accident closes S MacDill Avenue in Tampa 01/16/17
