Accident closes S MacDill Avenue in Tampa
Tampa Bay Times
Monday, January 16, 2017 9:25pm
S MacDill Avenue between Swann and W Morrison avenues is shut down in both directions due to a traffic crash involving an overturned vehicle. Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene and is trying to remove the driver of the overturned vehicle. [Tampa Police Department]
Update: S. MacDill Avenue has reopened. Three occupants of the overturned vehicle were transported to Tampa General Hospital with what were considered minor injuries, according to police.
TAMPA — A traffic crash has shot down S MacDill Avenue between Swann and W Morrison avenues.
Tampa Fire Rescue was working late Monday to remove the driver of an overturned vehicle.
Tampa police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
[Last modified: Monday, January 16, 2017 10:28pm]
