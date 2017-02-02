Bicyclist injured in collision with motorcycle in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — A bicyclist was injured after colliding with a motorcycle in Clearwater early Thursday evening, police said.

Clearwater Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the accident at South Corona Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, where police said the collision happened just before 5 p.m.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The crash affected westbound lanes on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and lanes west of S Arcturas Avenue are closed. Police urge vehicles that use the road to travel on Druid Road or Drew Street.