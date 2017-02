Boy, 7, in critical condition after being struck by car in Plant City

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition Friday morning after he was struck by a car in Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The child was hit by a vehicle at N Forbes Road and WJ Valley Road, deputies said.

The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, deputies said.

N Forbes Road is shut down between WJ Valley Road and Pearl May Circle, deputies said.

