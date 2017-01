Boy, 8, struck while riding bicycle in Port Richey dies from injuries

PORT RICHEY — An 8-year-old Port Richey boy died as the result of injuries suffered when he crossed into the path of a Lincoln SUV on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gage Traver died Monday at Tampa General Hospital.

Traver was trying to cross Palm Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Flagler Drive, the FHP said.

Neither the driver of the SUV, Danielle T. Dunn of Port Richey, nor the four passengers in her vehicle were injured.