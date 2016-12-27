Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Bradenton man struck, killed on U.S. 41 while trying to retrieve items that fell from his truck

  • Times staff

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 9:57am

APOLLO BEACH — An 81-year-old Bradenton man died early Tuesday after he was struck by a car on U.S. 41 while trying to retrieve items that fell off his pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, whose name was not immediately released because his family had not been notified, was driving north on 41 near Elsberry Road about 6:46 a.m. when he stopped and got out to retrieve items that fell from his 2006 Chevrolet pickup, troopers said. Leitha A. Ebanks, who was driving north in a Dodge van, didn't see the man and struck him.

The man died at the scene. Ebanks, 56, of Ruskin, was not injured.

Bradenton man struck, killed on U.S. 41 while trying to retrieve items that fell from his truck 12/27/16
