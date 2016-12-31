Carlton: Let those who ride be safer with helmets

Get this straight:

We do not need government telling us what to do.

Wait, scratch that.

We ourselves do not need such guidance. Don't Tread On Us and all that.

However, there are others who apparently require rules on, say, brake lights that actually work when they are driving the car in front of us and decide to suddenly stop. And don't even get me started on those drivers oblivious to the thing by the steering wheel the rest of us know as a "blinker" when they whip over into our lane.

And yes, we really do need those rules that say you may not enjoy several adult beverages and get behind the wheel, and also the one about seat belts, which, as it turns out, save lives.

Speaking of which, here's another one with big safety potential:

Motorcycle helmets.

And a pending push in Tallahassee to make Florida bikers wear them again.

Here we must pause a moment for the loud and inevitable cries of dissent:

No Nanny State!

No Nanny State!

And, as the bumper sticker says:

Let Those Who Ride Decide!

For decades, motorcyclists riding Florida's highways and back roads were required do so with protection for their heads. But in 2000, lawmakers in a decidedly smaller-government, less-regulation sort of mood said well, okay. You can let the breeze blow through your flowing locks and ride bareheaded and vulnerable as long as you are over 21 and covered by an insurance policy with at least $10,000 in motorcycle-related medical coverage.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, helmets are about 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries.

And hey, I'm as libertarian as the next guy, but there are exceptions. People can smoke like chimneys if they want to, but it's my right not to be trapped inside a restaurant or public building with said smokers and forced to inhale smoke just because I want to, you know, breathe.

For the record, 19 other states have mandatory motorcycle helmet laws. Do you suppose lawmakers there are all in the pocket of the motorcycle accessory industry — Big Helmet?

Or maybe they're just interested in keeping their roads safer.

The bill, HB 6009, was filed by Don Hahnfeldt, a Republican from the Villages.

Does it stand a chance?

Well, there's still plenty of smaller-government sentiment up there in Tallahassee.

And we can expect big blowback from outspoken motorcyclists intent on protecting a particular freedom they have been able to enjoy for the past 16 years.

It's also notable that we remain a state that refuses to let police pull people over simply for texting while driving, even though this is basically the equivalent of a motorist setting up a laptop on the dashboard to get a little work done as they're hurtling down Interstate 275. But maybe we're about ready to fix that one, too.

On the helmet bill we should remember the lesson of the seat belt.

Dare I say it?

Maybe sometimes we need sensible laws to protect us from ourselves.