Carlton: Texting and driving, a stupid idea whose time has come in Tallahassee

I am convinced that one day future generations will look back on us and say:

Boy, was that stupid.

Well, yes, this could cover an alarming number of current scenarios. But for today we're talking about a sobering dose of reality on Florida roads.

Picture this: Right now, a barely ready to shave teenager can pass his Florida driving test and climb behind the wheel with his freshly laminated license still warm in his wallet. Then he can pull onto a busy highway — all the while text-text-texting away on his cell phone to his buddies about his new found four-wheeled freedom, ignoring that eyes-on-the-road part of the exam he somehow managed to pass.

And here in Florida, a police officer can witness all of this — behavior unsafe for both young driver and those of us riding around him — and said officer cannot legally pull him over.

"Officers can't even enforce the law. They can see it, but they can't do anything," says state Rep. Emily Slosberg, a Democrat from Palm Beach County. "It's completely ridiculous."

Two pieces of pending legislation she's backing could change that this year — should Tallahassee lawmakers deign to listen to this no-brainer call for safety.

By now we pretty much get that looking at your phone instead of the road is a bad idea. We've seen those chillingly effective public service ads about how a split second of texting can have irrevocably deadly results. Nearly every state in America now has laws on texting while driving.

But count Florida among the few with the wimpier version that says a texting driver has to do something else stupid — like speeding or swerving — before police can pull him over.

For perspective, consider that texting takes a driver's eyes off the road for a minimum of five seconds. At 55 mph, a car travels the length of a football field in five seconds, without the person behind the wheel watching what he's doing. What could possibly go wrong?

In 2015, fatalities by distracted drivers were up 8.8 percent nationally. In Florida, distracted driving played a role in 16.22 percent of injuries and 7.34 percent of fatalities.

And yes, being "distracted" includes things other than typing LOL to your BFF. But according to textinganddrivingsafety.com, nearly a quarter of all crashes in 2011 involved cell phones. I'm surprised the number is that low.

And so the imminently sensible HB 47 would make texting a primary offense, meaning police could pull over a driver for typing away even without the officer observing some other offense. The baby-step version is HB 69, which would at least make texting a primary offense for drivers 18 and younger. (Though you and I both have seen millennials, middle-agers and silver-hairs alike tapping away at their phones behind the wheel.)

Slosberg has some sad standing in talk of distracted driving. When she was a teenager, she was in the backseat in a horrifying wreck involving a distracted driver. Five others did not survive, including her twin sister, Dori.

"I don't want anybody to go through what I did," she says.

Tallahassee should be ashamed to let another year pass without empowering police against stupidity in the name of safety.

Sue Carlton can be reached at carlton@tampabay.com.