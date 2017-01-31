Clear73° FULL FORECASTClear73° FULL FORECAST
Clearwater crash hospitalizes two, closes portion of Drew Street

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 2:47pm

CLEARWATER — Officers are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of Drew Street.

According to Clearwater police, the road is shut down in both directions between Betty Lane and Highland Avenue. About 12:30 p.m., two cars crashed into each other at Evergreen Avenue. One of the cars then veered off the road and slammed into a tree. Officers are still investigating the initial cause.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel removed two people from the crash, police said. They were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

