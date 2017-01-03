School bus crashes into light pole in Clearwater; no children injured

A school bus crashed into a light pole Tuesday at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater. (Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER — A school bus with one child on board crashed into a light pole Tuesday at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue.

The boy, a student from Palm Harbor University High, was not hurt, according to Pinellas County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Wolf. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on the first day of school following winter break.

Joseph Dale Morgan, 54, was driving the bus south on Fort Harrison Avenue while Edward Michael Burke, 58, was heading west in a Kia sedan on Drew Street, Clearwater police said. The Kia ran a red light and collided with the bus, which then struck the pole. It took firefighters 30 to 45 minutes to remove Morgan through the back of the bus.

Morgan, of Clearwater, and Burke, of Palm Harbor, were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life threatening injuries.

Jon Weaver, 65, watched from behind caution tape as crews cleaned up the chaotic scene. Weaver said he was two cars behind the bus. He saw the car run a red light at the intersection, then dust fly into the air as the bus hit the pole.

"The bus had the green light all the way," he said.

Meanwhile, Zyanya Delzanno, 22, was waiting to turn left from Drew Street onto Fort Harrison Avenue. She didn't see the crash, she said, but she heard it.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," she said.

