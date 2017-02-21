Clearwater woman dies in car crash

Clearwater woman dies in Roosevelt crash

A woman died Tuesday after she turned her car into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Barbara J. Ronacher, 65, of Clearwater was driving east in the left turn lane of Roosevelt Boulevard around 1 p.m. when she approached 62nd Street N, according to the Highway Patrol. A 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by Andrew O. Gramza, 35, of Trinity was traveling west in the inside lane of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Ronacher made a left turn in front of Gramza, the Highway Patrol said. Gramza hit the passenger side of Ronacher's car. She died at the scene.

Gramza was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital with minor injuries. No charges have been filed.

Times staff