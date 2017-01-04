Troopers: Suspected drunk driver runs red light in fatal crash on E Adamo Drive in Brandon

BRANDON — A 25-year-old Tampa man was killed early Wednesday in a two-car crash that closed E Adamo Drive at S Falkenburg Road in Brandon on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dontae Jamal Hill was heading south on Falkenburg in a 2005 Acura TSX and entered the intersection to turn left onto Adamo about 3:23 a.m., the highway patrol said. At that point, 28-year-old Johnathan Nicholas Honza, who was driving west in the center lane on Adamo in a 2016 Chevrolet SS, ran a red light and slammed into the Acura's driver side, the highway patrol said.

Debris from the collision struck a Chevrolet sedan that was stopped at the red light on Adamo. None of the five occupants of that car were injured.

Hill died at Tampa General Hospital. Honza, of Brandon, was taken to the same hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Troopers suspect Honza was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Records show Honza has a Florida identification card but no Florida driver's license.

In 2013, Honza was arrested in Hillsborough and charged with driving under the influence resulting in property damage. The charge was reduced to reckless driving and Honza was sentenced to probation, court records show.

Angie Martin, a manager at the McDonald's restaurant on the southwest corner of the intersection, arrived for her shift at 4 a.m.

"There were a whole lot of lights and half a car sitting in the grass out front," Martin said.

The usually busy intersection was empty except for troopers investigating.

Martin said the morning rush between 7 and 9 a.m. usually draws about 230 customers, but by about 8:30, only about 25 had shown up. She said the last update she got from troopers on the scene indicated the intersection would be open by about 10 a.m.

Motorists can use E Broadway Avenue or the Selmon Expressway as alternates for E Adamo Drive. U.S. 301 or Interstate 75 are alternates for S Falkenburg Road.

