Crash closes northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Big Bend Road in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH — Authorities have closed a stretch of northbound Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit because of traffic crash.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. Friday. Emergency crews were working to extricate a patient from a vehicle, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Motorists should use an alternate route.

Check back for updates.