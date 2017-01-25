Scattered Clouds70° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Dade City man dies when car hits tree, flips on I-375 ramp in St. Petersburg

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:11am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Authorities have identified a Dade City man killed early Wednesday morning when his car flipped and hit a tree after he lost control on the westbound Interstate 375 exit ramp.

Brad S. Dombroski, 25, was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 the ramp onto southbound Interstate 275 around 1:33 a.m. when he lost control for unknown reasons, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the car veered onto the outside shoulder, hit a tree and flipped.

Dombroski was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Dade City man dies when car hits tree, flips on I-375 ramp in St. Petersburg 01/25/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:53pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...