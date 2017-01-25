Scattered Clouds70° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Dash cam video captures truck, train collision in Utah snowstorm

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:37am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A video making the rounds shows a commuter train slicing a FedEx trailer in half in North Salt Lake, Utah, during a snowstorm on Saturday.

Officials say there were only minor injuries involved in the crash.

The collision involving the train, which was carrying around 80 people, and the trailer was caught on police dash cam video and released by the North Salt Lake Police Department.

The crossing gate arms were not down at the time of the crash and the Utah Transit Authority said the flashing lights and bells were not activated and faulty because of the weather.

The crash remains under investigation.

A commuter train slammed into a FedEx trailer on Saturday in North Salt Lake, Utah, during a snow storm.

A commuter train slammed into a FedEx trailer on Saturday in North Salt Lake, Utah, during a snow storm.

Dash cam video captures truck, train collision in Utah snowstorm 01/25/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:37am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...