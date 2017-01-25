Dash cam video captures truck, train collision in Utah snowstorm

A video making the rounds shows a commuter train slicing a FedEx trailer in half in North Salt Lake, Utah, during a snowstorm on Saturday.

Officials say there were only minor injuries involved in the crash.

The collision involving the train, which was carrying around 80 people, and the trailer was caught on police dash cam video and released by the North Salt Lake Police Department.

The crossing gate arms were not down at the time of the crash and the Utah Transit Authority said the flashing lights and bells were not activated and faulty because of the weather.

The crash remains under investigation.