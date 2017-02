HUDSON — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday in what deputies are investigating as an accidental drowning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called about the drowning shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday after the boy's father found him in the pool at their residence at 9714 Ed Street. The father transported the boy to a hospital where he later died.

The child, Evan Pereaux, was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 p.m.