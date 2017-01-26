Deputies: Man acting erratically, walking into traffic struck by SUV in Oldsmar

A Clearwater man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night when he was struck by a car in Oldsmar after behaving erratically and walking in traffic, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar at 4016 Tampa Road around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man acting erratically.

Witnesses told deputies that Juan Rivera-Aguilar, 28, walked into the restaurant and told management to call the police.

Before they arrived, Rivera-Aguilar ran out into the eastbound lanes of Tampa Road and began to stop traffic by beating on the hoods of several vehicles for no apparent reason, deputies said.

Deputies say Sheldon Power, 33, of Tampa did not see Rivera-Aguilar standing in the eastbound median lane at the intersection of St. Petersburg Drive E when he struck him while driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander.

Rivera-Aguilar was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Several witnesses said Rivera-Aguilar was deliberately jumping in front of vehicles traveling eastbound on Tampa Road just before he was struck, deputies said. He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Investigators say Power showed no signs of impairment and speed was not a factor in the crash.