Deputies search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Gulfport

A St. Petersburg pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in Gulfport when he was struck by a car that fled the scene, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The man was later struck by a second vehicle as he lay in the road, but that driver stopped.

Frankie L. McCray, 41, was heading east in the crosswalk on 49th Street S at 11th Avenue S around 10:20 p.m., when the unidentified vehicle, traveling southbound on 49th Street S, struck him in the roadway, deputies said.

The driver continued and never stopped to help McCray, deputies said.

Shortly after, Martin Thomas, 24, of St. Petersburg, was heading south in a 2012 Dodge Avenger on 49th Street S and was unable to stop before striking McCray, who was in the road. Thomas stopped his vehicle at the scene.

McCray died at the scene from his injuries.

Deputies describe the hit-and-run vehicle as black or dark-colored, and possibly a truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).