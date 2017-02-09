Deputies: Woman faces DUI manslaughter charge in fatal pedestrian crash on Gulf Boulevard

Ashley Konfort faces DUI manslaughter charges after Pinellas County deputies say she fatally struck a woman crossing Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach on Feb. 8, 2017. [Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

A Treasure Island woman was impaired when she fatally struck a 73-year-old North Port woman who was crossing Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach on Wednesday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

After showing signs of impairment, 26-year-old Ashley Konfort told investigators she had taken multiple prescription drugs. Deputies say the investigators also found marijuana inside her 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

According to deputies, 73-year-old Nancy Durham-Jones was walking with her husband around 8:30 a.m. when she activated the flashing light for the crosswalk on Gulf Boulevard, just north of 130th Avenue.

While crossing westbound, deputies say Konfort struck Durham-Jones in the crosswalk while driving in the median southbound lane.

Durham-Jones died at the scene, deputies said.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.

Konfort faces one count of DUI manslaughter and one count of marijuana possession.

Konfort, who had two previous arrests for DUI and cocaine possession in 2012, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released after posting $20,500 bail, jail records show.