PORT RICHEY — An 8-year-old Port Richey boy riding a bicycle was critically injured Saturday when he crossed into path of a Lincoln SUV, troopers said.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said Gage Traver was trying to cross Palm Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Flagler Drive.

Neither the driver of the SUV, Danielle T. Dunn of Port Richey, nor the four passengers in her vehicle were injured.

The boy was transported to Tampa General Hospital.