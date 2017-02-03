FHP: Palm Harbor man killed in crash involving semi-trailer in Oldsmar

A Palm Harbor man was killed early Friday morning when he ran a red light and crashed in to a semi-trailer in Oldsmar, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Mekhaeil Tawedrous, 43, was driving a 2007 Toyota van westbound on W Hillsborough Avenue just after 2 a.m. when he ran the red light and crashed into an eastbound semi-trailer as it was turning northbound onto Race Track Road.

Tawedrous died at the scene, troopers say.

The driver of the semi-trailer, 40-year-old Luis Selier-Dominguez, was not injured, troopers say.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers say.

The crash closed westbound lanes early Friday morning, troopers say.