FHP: Palm Harbor man killed in crash involving semi-trailer in Oldsmar

  • Times staff

Friday, February 3, 2017 6:30am

A Palm Harbor man was killed early Friday morning when he ran a red light and crashed in to a semi-trailer in Oldsmar, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Mekhaeil Tawedrous, 43, was driving a 2007 Toyota van westbound on W Hillsborough Avenue just after 2 a.m. when he ran the red light and crashed into an eastbound semi-trailer as it was turning northbound onto Race Track Road.

Tawedrous died at the scene, troopers say.

The driver of the semi-trailer, 40-year-old Luis Selier-Dominguez, was not injured, troopers say.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers say.

The crash closed westbound lanes early Friday morning, troopers say.

One person was killed on Feb. 3, 2017, in a crash in Oldsmar. Westbound lanes on W Hillsborough Avenue were closed at Race Track Road in Oldsmar after the crash involving a semi-trailer and van. [Florida Highway Patrol]

FHP: Palm Harbor man killed in crash involving semi-trailer in Oldsmar 02/03/17 [Last modified: Friday, February 3, 2017 7:05am]
