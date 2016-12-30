New Port Richey woman, 29, identified as Skyway bridge wrong-way driver

The Florida Highway Patrol released the name of the New Port Richey woman who died early Friday after she hit another car nearly head-on while driving the wrong way on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Shontel Nicole Chase, 29, was in a 2005 Ford Focus as she drove northbound in the southbound lanes around 3:40 a.m. near the southbound fishing pier, according to FHP. The other driver, Jon Allen Mitchell, was in a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck heading in her direction. Mitchell, 55 of Palmetto, tried to steer to the right and out of the car's path as Chase, troopers said, tried to turn left. But the vehicles hit and spun out.

Chase died at the scene, according to FHP. Mitchell is listed in critical condition at the Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

Southbound lanes in the Skyway reopened around 9:15 a.m. after being closed much of the morning.

Troopers said it was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.