Father dies, 2-year-old son hospitalized, after vehicle strikes pole in Plant City

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 5, 2017 8:04am

A father is dead and his 2-year-old son is in stable condition after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole Wednesday night in Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan Anthony, 30, was traveling northbound on Henry George Road, just south of Old Hopewell Road in Plant City, around 6:15 p.m. when he tried to pass several vehicles, deputies said.

Anthony lost control, went off the roadway and struck a large utility pole on the west side of the road, deputies said.

Anthony died upon impact, deputies said. The child, who was not restrained, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

