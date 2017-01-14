FHP: Suspected drunk driver, traveling wrong way on I-4, fatally strikes St. Petersburg man

A St. Petersburg man was killed early on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Lakeland. The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. just west of of the Carpenters Way overpass and forced the closure of all eastbound lanes for about five hours. [Florida Highway Patrol]

A St. Petersburg man was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Lakeland.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. just west of the Carpenters Way overpass and forced the closure of all eastbound lanes for about five hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Travis Wade, 24, of Polk City, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by the unidentified St. Petersburg man, 32, the FHP said.

The driver of the Fusion died at the scene, the FHP said.

Wade was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the FHP said.

While the vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes, a third driver — 23-year-old Emily Jean Smart of Lakeland, in a 2014 Ford Fiesta — struck Wade's pickup, the FHP said. She was treated for minor injuries at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Wade faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter, according to the FHP.

