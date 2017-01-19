FHP: Tampa man dies after crossing into car's path in Zephyrhills

A Tampa man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night while walking into the path of a car in Zephyrhills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Douglas Scott Frymyer, 56, was not in a crosswalk when he walked eastbound across Gall Boulevard, just north of Corey Street. He died at the scene.

Grace L. Henry, 84, of Zephyrhills, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town Car southbound on Gall Boulevard when Frymyer walked into her path, the FHP said.

Alcohol on Frymyer's part appears to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.