Three injured after vehicles crash into Pasco County home

  • Times staff

Thursday, December 29, 2016 3:52pm

HOLIDAY — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday when two vehicles collided at an intersection then crashed into a home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Angel Medina, 48, of Tampa was driving a Dodge on Normandy Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Holiday Lake Drive. He collided with a Toyota driven by Michael Samartino, 52, of New Port Richey.

The impact from the crash caused both vehicles to collide with a home at 1217 Normandy Blvd, causing $20,000 in damage to it, the Highway Patrol said.

Both men and a passenger in Medina's vehicle, Victor Medina, 52, also of Tampa, were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. Angel Medina was given a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign.

No one was injured inside the home.

Thursday, December 29, 2016 7:54pm
