Georgia motorcyclist dies two months after December crash in Tampa

  • Times staff

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 11:52am

TAMPA — A 49-year-old Georgia man who crashed his motorcycle into another motorcyclist in December has died, authorities said.

Charles A. Henry was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson in the inside eastbound lane of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 when another motorcyclist in front of him slowed to turn into a gas station parking lot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Henry didn't slow down and crashed into the back of the other motorcyclist, 45-year-old James D. Mills, who was also riding a Harley Davidson, troopers said. Henry was thrown from his bike and landed in the road.

Henry, of Covington, Ga., was taken to Tampa General Hospital. He died Tuesday from his injuries, troopers said. Mills, also of Covington, was not injured.

Georgia motorcyclist dies two months after December crash in Tampa 02/08/17
