Gulfport couple critically injured in crash on U.S. 19 in Homosassa

A Gulfport couple was critically injured Sunday night and another driver was killed after crossing a median and into their path on U.S. 19 in Citrus County.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near W Arber Court in Homosassa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 29-year-old Matthew Canning, of Inverness, was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee north when he struck a 2004 Nissan Xterra driven by Albert Funari Jr., 45, of Dunnellon, while changing lanes.

The impact caused Funari to swerve, over-correct, and drive into the southbound lanes into the path of 56-year-old Pamela Wikberg, of Gulfport.

Wikberg, in a 2012 Nissan Altima, struck the passenger side of Funari's SUV, causing it to overturn, troopers say.

Funari was ejected from SUV and died at the scene, troopers say.

Wikberg and her husband, 62-year-old Tony Wikberg, were transported to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point with critical injuries, troopers say.

Canning and a passenger, 28-year-old Cameo Wiggins of Inverness, were not injured, troopers say.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers say.