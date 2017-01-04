Students unhurt when Gibsonton Elementary bus crashes on U.S. 41

A Hillsborough County School Bus carrying four elementary school students collided with a minivan Wednesday afternoon at U.S. 41 and Gibsonton Drive.

The bus was traveling from Gibsonton Elementary School, at 7723 Gibsonton Drive, when it crashed with a minivan around 3:20 p.m., said Hillsborough County School District spokeswoman Tanya Arja.

Neither the driver nor the students on the bus were injured in the crash, Arja said.

The condition of the minivan driver was unknown.

One person was transported to a hospital, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins said there are no roadblocks.

