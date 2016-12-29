Illinois man fatally struck by car in Riverview after leaving addiction treatment facility

An Illinois man was fatally struck by a car in Riverview early Thursday morning after deputies say he caused a disturbance at a treatment center before walking out and attempting to cross the road.

Graeme W. Hill, 47, of Lindenhurst, Ill., was belligerent and impaired when he admitted himself into the River Oaks Treatment Center, an addiction treatment center at 12012 Boyette Road, around 1:30 a.m., deputies said.

According to deputies, he was causing a disturbance inside the center around 3 a.m. before electing to leave and walking south across Boyette Road.

He was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Todd Ricketts, 44, of Riverview, deputies said.

Ricketts was driving westbound, deputies said, and didn't see Hill step out into the roadway, deputies said.

Hill died from his injuries at the scene, deputies said.

A spokeswoman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Hill was not admitted under the Baker Act, and patients who admit themselves into a treatment facility can leave on their own accord.