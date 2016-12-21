Clear68° FULL FORECASTClear68° FULL FORECAST
Indian Rocks Beach man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Seminole

  • Times staff

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 7:38am

An Indian Rocks Beach man died early Wednesday morning when he was ejected from a motorcycle after losing control of the bike and striking a guardrail in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Eric D. Cahill, 40, was driving a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound in the middle lane of Bay Pines Boulevard, approaching Seminole Boulevard, around 2:30 a.m., deputies said.

According to deputies, Cahill was just west of the Bay Pines Triangle overpass when he lost control of the motorcycle, veered off the roadway, hit a guardrail and was ejected. He died at the scene.

Speed was a factor in the crash, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Tampabay.com for updates.

