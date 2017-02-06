Partly Cloudy74° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy74° FULL FORECAST
Lakewood Ranch man killed in overnight crash in Ruskin

  • Times staff

Monday, February 6, 2017 9:11am

RUSKIN-- A Lakewood Ranch man died early Monday after he lost control of his car and crashed into a semi-trailer on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unidentified 46-year-old man was driving a 2016 Lexus southbound on I-75 near Big Bend Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control for unknown reasons, the FHP said.

The driver veered into the outside lane and struck the trailer, driven by 44-year-old Brian Christopher Rivard, the FHP said.

The driver died at the scene, the FHP said. Rivard, of Naples, was not injured.

