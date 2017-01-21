Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Land O' Lakes teen dies after driver runs red light, hits Tampa police car

  • Times staff

Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:35am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

LUTZ — A 19-year-old is dead after the driver of the car he was riding in crashed into a Tampa police car just after midnight Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Related News/Archive

Jordan Garrett, 19, of Land O' Lakes died at the scene near U.S. 41 and Florida Avenue.

Around 12:15 a.m., Ashlyn Price, 18, was driving her 1996 Saturn south on U.S. 41 in the outside lane, north of the Florida Avenue intersection.

Officer Sigure O'Neal, 43, was in his police cruiser driving north on Florida Avenue. As he passed through the intersection, Price failed to stop at a red light.

The front of her Saturn hit the front of the police car.

Price, also of Land O'Lakes, and O'Neal both had minor injuries are being treated at St. Joseph's Hospital.

FHP does not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Land O' Lakes teen dies after driver runs red light, hits Tampa police car 01/21/17 [Last modified: Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:35am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...