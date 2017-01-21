Land O' Lakes teen dies after driver runs red light, hits Tampa police car

LUTZ — A 19-year-old is dead after the driver of the car he was riding in crashed into a Tampa police car just after midnight Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Jordan Garrett, 19, of Land O' Lakes died at the scene near U.S. 41 and Florida Avenue.

Around 12:15 a.m., Ashlyn Price, 18, was driving her 1996 Saturn south on U.S. 41 in the outside lane, north of the Florida Avenue intersection.

Officer Sigure O'Neal, 43, was in his police cruiser driving north on Florida Avenue. As he passed through the intersection, Price failed to stop at a red light.

The front of her Saturn hit the front of the police car.

Price, also of Land O'Lakes, and O'Neal both had minor injuries are being treated at St. Joseph's Hospital.

FHP does not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.