A pilot escaped injury Friday morning when his landing gear collapsed at Clearwater Airpark.

According to Clearwater rescue officials, the landing gear on the Beechcraft Bonanza plane collapsed upon landing at 10:45 a.m. at the airpark, at 1000 N Hercules Ave.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured, officials said.