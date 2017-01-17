Lanes closed, three students injured after school bus collides with semitrailer truck on S.R. 52

SAN ANTONIO — A school bus and a semitrailer truck crashed on State Road 52 underneath the Interstate 75 overpass Tuesday evening, leaving three students and an adult injured from the bus, according to Pasco County authorities.

All eastbound lanes on S.R. 52 were shut down after the accident, which occurred just before 5 p.m., and traffic was being diverted onto I-75 south.

An adult driver's assistant on the bus was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. None of the three injured students was sent to a hospital, Pasco County spokesman Doug Tobin said. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the truck was injured, Tobin said.

The other uninjured children aboard the bus were being reunited with parents near the scene of the crash, Tobin said.