TAMPA — A 37-year-old Lutz man was killed in a motorcycle crash at 1:49 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ryan Nelson was driving his 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on SR-54 in the outside lane. As he merged into the right lane for southbound US-41, Nelson failed to negotiate the turn and the motorcycle collided with the curb.

The motorcycle flipped over and Nelson was thrown off. He died at the scene.

The incident was not alcohol-related.