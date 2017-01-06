Man arrested on DUI charges for crash that killed a Brandon father

BRANDON — A man who troopers say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal wreck this week that left the other vehicle split in half was arrested on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Johnathan Honza, 28, faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence-manslaughter and driving without a license in the early Wednesday crash that killed 25-year-old Dontae Hill early Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol said Hill was traveling on Falkenburg Road and attempting to turn his Acura left onto E Adamo Drive just before 3:30 a.m., when he was struck by Honza's Chevrolet SS. Troopers said Honza ran a red light.

Hill, a father of one with another child on the way, was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he died. Honza sustained serious injuries and was treated at Tampa General as well.

It isn't the first time Honza has faced charges of intoxicated driving, according to court documents. He was arrested twice in Oregon in 2008 and 2009 on DUI charges. Police said he never attended court hearings for either of those incidents and currently has an open warrant for his arrest in Springfield, Oregon.

He was charged in 2013 with driving under the influence in Hillsborough County, though the charge was later reduced to reckless driving.