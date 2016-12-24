Man dies after losing control of car, hitting tree in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON — A 32-year-old man is dead after Hillsborough County deputies say he lost control of his car and hit a tree early Saturday morning.

Erick M. Almanza was driving his white 2000 Lincoln Town Car west on Symmes road at a "high rate of speed" around 12:30 a.m., deputies said. He was east of U.S. Highway 41 when he approached a railroad crossing. When he crossed the tracks, deputies said he lost control of the car, went off the north shoulder and then hit the tree.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The Lincoln came to rest in the westbound lanes.