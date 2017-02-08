Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Man dies after walking into path of car in Brooksville

  • Times staff

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 7:30am

BROOKSVILLE — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Diane Pennington, 66, of New Port Richey, was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius westbound on State Road 50 and approaching Windmere Road around 8:15 p.m., troopers said, when the pedestrian walked into the path of her vehicle.

The man was not using the crosswalk, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP has not yet identified the pedestrian. Pennington was not injured, troopers said.

Man dies after walking into path of car in Brooksville 02/08/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:22pm]
