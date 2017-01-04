weather unavailableweather unavailable
Man fatally hit by car while trying to cross intersection in Pasco

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:09pm

NEW PORT RICHEY — A 74-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities said he was struck by a car while trying to cross an intersection on his bike.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Beardi was attempting to cross the intersection of DeCubellis and Ridge roads around 5:30 p.m. Though he was in a marked crosswalk, the Highway Patrol said he entered the intersection despite a steady red no-crossing signal.

Beardi road his bike in front of the path of a Hyundai driven by 82-year-old Jerome Barraia, and the two collided.

The Highway Patrol said Beardi was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Barraia was not injured in the crash.

Man fatally hit by car while trying to cross intersection in Pasco 01/04/17
