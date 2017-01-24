Man seriously injured in St. Petersburg crash with 84-year-old woman

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg man was seriously injured Tuesday in a car crash with an 84-year-old woman near Northeast High School, police said.

Tyler Ahern, 26, was driving west on 54th Avenue N shortly before 5 p.m. when he was struck by a Volkswagen EOS driven by June Young. Young was headed east on 54th Avenue N and attempted to make a left turn onto 16th Street when she struck Ahern's red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, St. Petersburg police said.

The impact of the collision caused Ahern's truck to rollover several time, police said. He was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Young sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Northside Hospital.

Investigators don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.