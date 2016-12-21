Drivers injured in three-vehicle crash on Dale Mabry at Waters in north Tampa

TAMPA — A three-vehicle crash on N Dale Mabry Highway at W Waters Avenue left three people in serious condition and prompted road closures for several hours Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

About 5 a.m., Nicholas Quinn Billings, 20, of New Port Richey, was driving a 2009 Toyota Yaris east on W Waters Avenue when troopers said that, impaired by alcohol, he ran a red light and entered the intersection at Dale Mabry.

Maria Victoria Romero, 64, of Tampa, was driving south on Dale Mabry in a 2009 Nissan Maxima and struck the front of Billings' Yaris. The impact propelled the Maxima into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Dale Mabry, according to the FHP. The wreck left eastbound Waters and northbound Dale Mabry blocked.

Romero was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with critical injuries. Osborne was taken to Florida Hospital Carrollwood and Billings to St. Joseph's, both with serious injuries.

Billings was arrested on two counts of DUI causing property damage, one count of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of reckless driving. He was being held Wednesday in the Hillsborough County jail in lieu of $3,250 bail.