Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with pickup in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday after the bike he was riding collided with a pickup truck, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Drew Street and Highland Avenue, which was closed Sunday afternoon for the investigation, police said. Both people on the motorcycle were injured. The one with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

No other information was available late Sunday.