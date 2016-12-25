Mostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECAST
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with pickup in Clearwater

  • Times staff

Sunday, December 25, 2016 3:30pm

CLEARWATER — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday after the bike he was riding collided with a pickup truck, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Drew Street and Highland Avenue, which was closed Sunday afternoon for the investigation, police said. Both people on the motorcycle were injured. The one with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

No other information was available late Sunday.

