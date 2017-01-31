Clear61° FULL FORECASTClear61° FULL FORECAST
Motorcyclist critically injured after car turns into his path in Carrollwood

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 8:53am

TAMPA -- A Tampa motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car that turned into his path on Busch Boulevard in Carrollwood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alejandro Corrales Ulloa, 29, of Tampa, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus westbound on Busch Boulevard around 6 p.m. and stopped within the intersection of Twin Lake Boulevard to attempt a left turn, troopers said.

At the same time, Andres M. Aguilar, 21, was driving a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R6 motorcycle eastbound on Busch Boulevard in the inside lane, troopers said.

Ulloa turned left into the path of Aguilar and struck the motorcycle, troopers said.

Aguilar was ejected and both vehicles came to a final rest within the intersection, troopers said.

Aguilar, who was wearing a helmet, is listed in critical condition at St. Joseph's Hospital, troopers said.

Ulloa was not injured, troopers said, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

01/31/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:24pm]
