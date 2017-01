Motorcyclist dies after hitting tracks, slamming into sign in Brooksville

A 59-year-old motorcyclist died early Thursday in Brooksville when he hit a railroad track, went airborn and slammed into a sign, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was from Schoolcraft, Mich., but his identity was not immediately available.

He was traveling east around 2 a.m. on Powell Road near Saturn Road on a 2005 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, the FHP said.

The crash happened after he failed to slow for a railroad crossing, the FHP said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.